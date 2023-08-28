Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur are now interested in signing Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, having recently watched him in action, but they may have to battle a rival club for his signature, a report has revealed.

Are Tottenham signing a striker?

With less than a week of the summer transfer window remaining, Tottenham are still searching for a new striker, and they have identified their main two targets, with Galetti telling GiveMeSport that Gift Orban and Jonathan David "remain the preferred names."

Evan Ferguson is also being targeted by Spurs, but the Brighton & Hove Albion forward is viewed as a more long-term replacement for Harry Kane, as his current club have no intention of letting him leave anytime soon, and could demand over £115m.

Ivan Toney is another option from the Premier League, with the England international being targeted for a move in January, at which point his ban will be over, but Brentford are also set to hold out for a huge fee, which could be as much as £80m.

Even at this late stage in the summer transfer window, new players are still being linked with moves to north London, and Football Insider report Tottenham have identified another potential striker target.

Spurs scouts watched Mikautadze in action for Metz over the weekend, with the forward in huge demand ahead of the end of the transfer window later this week.

West Ham United and Leicester City also sent scouts to watch the Georgian, but it is Ajax who have seemingly made the most progress towards securing his signature, given that the Dutch club are currently locked in talks over a deal.

Burnley had an offer for the 22-year-old rejected earlier this summer, with Metz in a strong negotiating position, given that he still has three years remaining on his contract with the French club.

How good is Georges Mikautadze?

The Lyon-born striker was prolific in front of goal with Belgian side RFC Seraing, scoring a total of 36 goals in 57 games, and he has since gone on to establish himself in his home country, playing a vital role in Metz's promotion to Ligue 1 last season.

In 37 Ligue 2 games, the Georgia international weighed in with 23 goals and eight assists, and he has picked up right where he left off in the current campaign, registering two goals and an assist in three outings in the top flight.

Metz manager Laszlo Boloni has clearly been impressed with his striker's performances, lauding him as "deadly", and it is clear to see why so many Premier League clubs are queuing up for his signature, but there are doubts over whether Spurs should pursue a deal.

Ange Postecoglou undoubtedly needs to bring in a new striker in the final days of the transfer window, particularly considering Richarlison has struggled in front of goal so far this season, but signing the Metz star would be a gamble.

Although he has been prolific for the French club, Mikautadze is yet to prove himself at the top level, and Tottenham need to bring in a ready-made replacement for Harry Kane.