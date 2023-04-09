Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for a summer transfer swoop, according a recent report from CalcioMercato.

Will Tottenham sign a new goalkeeper this summer?

Given that Hugo Lloris is now 36-years-old, Tottenham are in need of a long-term replacement for their captain, particularly considering he has made far too many mistakes this season, making four errors leading to goal in the Premier League.

Spurs are said to have a long list of goalkeeper targets for the summer, with Alasdair Gold naming the likes of Emiliano Martinez and Robert Sanchez as potential options, while Everton's Jordan Pickford is also believed to be of interest.

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak is one high-profile goalkeeper who the Lilywhites could make a move for the summer, and it has been reported the club's existing relationship with Atletico Madrid could give them an advantage in negotiations.

As per a report from CalcioMercato, Tottenham are also on the trail of Mamardashvili for a summer transfer swoop, however they will have to fend off competition from several other Premier League clubs in order to secure his signature.

Leicester City and Aston Villa are also named as potential suitors, and given that the goalkeeper is contracted until 2027, any interested parties may need to shell out a sizeable transfer fee.

Would Mamardashvili be a good signing for Tottenham?

It is clear that Spurs need to replace Lloris this summer, given how error-prone the Frenchman has become, and the Valencia shot-stopper would be very much a long-term replacement, as he is only 22-years-old.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the Georgian has been one of Valencia's most consistent players this season, ranked by Sofascore as the sixth-best performing player in the squad, and he has put in some very solid performances recently.

Against Real Sociedad at the end of February, the 6 foot 5 colossus kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory, making three saves and receiving a Sofascore match rating of 7.7, the highest of any player on the pitch.

That said, the shot-stopper has no Premier League experience, which could make the likes of Sanchez and Martinez better options, particularly considering the latter has been described by Steven Gerrard as "world class".

However, the Argentine is now 30-years-old, meaning the next Spurs manager will need to choose between signing a goalkeeper that's already proven, or one like Mamardashvili, who has time on his side to develop into a top player.