Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is willing to spend over €40m (£34m) to ensure they win the race for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to a recent report from Spain.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs are still keen on bringing in a new defender this summer, with it recently being reported they have joined Levi Colwill's growing list of admirers, despite the fact Chelsea have insisted he will not be put up for sale, instead offering him a new contract.

The same report details that Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba remain targets for Spurs, however, they have concerns about rivals Liverpool hijacking a deal for the former, as the Reds are believed to be targeting a defender with a similar profile.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown claimed that a deal for the Wolfsburg defender is currently more plausible than a move for Tapsoba, saying:

“Spurs seem a little further down the line with Van de Ven. They've met his people. I understand his personal terms won't be a problem. It's purely about agreeing on a fee with his club.

“That one seems more likely to happen at the moment than Tapsoba. But both of them are on Spurs’ list, and it does look like they might try to sign two centre-backs this summer. So, they may sign them both.”

Now, Postecoglou has his sights set on another defensive target, as according to reports from Spain (via To the Lane and Back), Spurs and the manager are willing to pay over €40m (£34m) to secure Bremer's signature this summer.

The centre-back was deemed to be one of the stand-out performers in an underwhelming Juventus side last season, and he may now be given the opportunity to try his luck in the Premier League, having emerged as a potential option for Tottenham.

There may be some competition for the Brazilian's signature, with a number of other top European teams said to be interested, although none of these are named.

How good is Gleison Bremer?

Lauded as a "monster" by members of the media, the 26-year-old was one of Juventus' best players in the Serie A last season, averaging a 7.11 SofaScore match rating, the third-highest in the squad, and a higher figure than any Spurs defender averaged in the Premier League.

The Juventus star is a very assured passer of the ball, ranking in the 87th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, while he also places in the 88th percentile for blocks in the same timeframe.

At 26-years-old, the £154k-per-week defender is more experienced than Van de Ven, and he has performed better than the Dutchman on a number of key metrics in the past year, including interceptions, clearances and aerials won per 90.

As such, Bremer could be a solid alternative option to the Wolfsburg man, and he could also come in alongside the 22-year-old, if Postecoglou is keen to add a more experienced centre-back to his squad ahead of his first season in charge.