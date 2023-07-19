Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer "at all costs" this summer, with the manager ready to hand him a leading role in the team, according to a recent report from CalcioMercato.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Postecoglou has already strengthened his squad considerably in attacking areas this summer, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon all agreeing deals with Tottenham, but he is still yet to bring in a new centre-back.

The manager has no shortage of options, with Spurs said to be keen on Manchester United's Harry Maguire, who is also a target for Newcastle United and West Ham United, while they are also interested in signing Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson.

According to reports, the Lilywhites have now made an offer of €15m (£13m) plus Davinson Sanchez for the Galatasaray centre-back, and the Turkish club have accepted that proposal, meaning the Denmark international could soon be on his way to north London.

Postecoglou is keen to bring in a left-sided defender this summer, with Football Insider reporting that Tottenham are targeting two centre-backs, and Bremer features highly on the manager's wanted list.

CalcioMercato now report the Australian wants to sign the Juventus defender "at all costs", and he is ready to carve out a leading role for him in his side's three-man defence in the upcoming campaign.

Juventus would be willing to let the Brazilian leave this summer, should a suitable offer be tabled, and it is thought that a bid of €50m (£43m) will be enough to tempt the Serie A club into sanctioning his departure.

The report makes it clear the Spurs boss is a huge fan of the 26-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are willing to match Juventus' fairly high asking price.

How good is Gleison Bremer?

Italian journalist Carlo Garganese hailed the Brazil international on a number of occasions last season, describing him as a "beast", while also praising him for his positioning, likening him to Thiago Silva in that regard.

Although the 2022-23 campaign ended up being a disappointing season for Juventus, being handed a ten-point deduction which caused them to miss out on the Champions League, the centre-back still managed to put in a string of very impressive performances.

Across the season, the former Torino man averaged a 6.92 WhoScored match rating, the third-highest of any player in the squad, exhibiting his passing ability by averaging a 90.2% pass-success rate, the second-highest among players to start more than one game.

The £154k-per-week defender is dominant in the air, averaging 2.69 aerials won per 90 in the past year, placing him in the 81st percentile compared to his positional peers.

Not only that, the centre-back has also proven himself as a real attacking threat, ranking in the 92nd percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the same time period.

At £43m, Bremer would be quite an expensive option for Tottenham, but his performances over the past year indicate he could be a fantastic signing.