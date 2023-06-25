Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer move for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

Which defenders could Tottenham sign?

Tottenham have set their sights on several targets to bolster their backline, with Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba emerging as an option, and 90min report the Burkina Faso international would be willing to make the switch to north London.

However, a number of other Premier League clubs are interested in the Leverkusen star, so Spurs could end up turning their attentions elsewhere, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas detailing that Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is being "considered."

Bremer has been a long-term target for the Lilywhites, with reports from last summer naming them as potential suitors while he still played for Torino, however, he eventually ended up signing for Juventus, in a deal worth €41m (£34.8m).

After just over a year with the Turin club, the defender may already be on the move, with reliable journalist Mike McGrath of The Telegraph reporting Tottenham are watching how his situation develops this summer, as Ange Postecoglou continues to assess targets to strengthen his backline.

The Brazilian has a number of other admirers in the Premier League, so there may be fierce competition for his signature, if he is made available for a move this summer, with Juventus expecting several outgoings.

According to sources, an approach for the 26-year-old is not expected until later in the window, when the situation regarding his future becomes more clear.

Who is Gleison Bremer?

The Brazil international made his breakthrough in his home country with Atletico Mineiro, before making the switch to Torino, where he made a name for himself over the course of several seasons, making 110 appearances for the Serie A side.

With 19 goals to his name in his career so far, it is clear the 6 foot 2 titan can pose a major attacking threat, however his defensive attributes are most important, and he does not disappoint in that regard.

Over the past year, the £154k-per-week star places in the 88th percentile for blocks, and in the 81st for aerials won per 90, showcasing his defensive acumen, and he was ranked by Sofascore as Juventus' third-best performing player in the Serie A last term.

Hailed as a "monster" by members of the media, Bremer could be an excellent addition to Postecoglou's squad, and Tottenham should continue to monitor how his situation develops with Juventus in the coming weeks.