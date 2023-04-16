Tottenham Hotspur "really like" Graham Potter, having gone in for him during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

There are multiple people still in the running for the Tottenham job, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany now said to be "ready to listen" to offers, having now emerged as the club's preferred choice to replace Antonio Conte.

Kompany may have replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Spurs' top target, as BILD claim the former Bayern Munich boss has declined the opportunity to engage in talks, instead preferring to speak with Chelsea.

Alasdair Gold has recently claimed he would be shocked if the Lilywhites do not consider appointing Potter, as they did in 2021, with the journalist also adding that Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim will be options this summer.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Brown confirmed the Tottenham hierarchy are still big fans of the former Chelsea boss, who would be available without compensation, indicating they could make a move for him this summer.

The journalist said: "They really like Potter and they went for him in quite a big way when he was at Brighton. But, he basically turned them down and felt he could do better.

"He felt if he was to leave Brighton, he and his staff would only go to a top tier club that could spend money and compete in the Champions League every year."

Should Tottenham appoint Graham Potter?

Interestingly, the former Chelsea boss reportedly wanted to sign Harry Kane last year, so he will certainly like the idea of joining up with him potentially at Spurs.

It is fair to say the 47-year-old did not reach the heights he would've wanted to during his time at Stamford Bridge, averaging just 1.42 points-per game, leaving the Blues 11th in the Premier League table upon his departure.

However, the Solihull-born manager has a proven aptitude for being able to build teams, having taken Brighton from a 15th-place finish in his first season in charge, up to ninth in his final full campaign with the club.

Hailed as a "brilliant coach" by members of the media, the former Brighton boss now has experience managing a 'big six' club, which could stand him in good stead upon his return to management, whenever that may be.

That said, it would not be a wise decision for Spurs to appoint a manager with a poor track record at the top level, and they should focus on targets who have won major honours, including Nagelsmann, despite the recent setback, as he has won three trophies and is considered a "progressive" young manager.