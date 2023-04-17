Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager, according to journalist Paul Brown, who recently spoke to GiveMeSport.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

It is clear that Potter is thought of in high regard by the Tottenham board, with Brown previously telling GiveMeSport they "went for him in quite a big way" while he was manager of Brighton & Hove Albion. The 47-year-old rebuffed Spurs' advances, as he instead wanted to move to a "top tier club", with Football Insider also reporting that he was unwilling to work with chairman Daniel Levy, who has become a controversial figure.

After previously being rejected by the former Brighton boss, Brown does not believe the Lilywhites will make a fresh attempt to appoint him, particularly considering his very poor spell at Chelsea, which is said to have damaged his reputation.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "I'd be surprised if Daniel Levy went in for him, having been snubbed the way he was before and when you look at how badly it went for him really at Chelsea, his stock has fallen through the floor. It would be a surprise if Potter ended up at Spurs."

Should Tottenham appoint Graham Potter?

It is probably a wise move for Spurs to avoid appointing the Englishman, despite the fact he did a fantastic job at Brighton, leaving the Seagulls in their highest ever position before leaving to join Chelsea. During his time with the Blues, the tactician won just 11 out of the 28 league games he took charge of, recording the worst points-per game tally of any Blues manager in the Premier League era.

That said, it could be argued he was not given the necessary time to embed his chosen play style, with former Wolverhamtpon Wanderers player Karl Henry stating: "It takes time to change the culture, create cohesion and ultimately, implement your footballing philosophy at a new club."

Henry also lauded the former Chelsea boss as a "top-level coach", which indicates he could be a success at Tottenham, if he is given the opportunity to build his squad and bring in the players he wants.

Given his recent sacking, Levy should still avoid Potter for the time being, but it would not be a surprise to see him go on to be a successful Premier League manager, regardless of his recent spell at Stamford Bridge.