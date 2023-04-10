Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, and he is now set to be available for a cut-price fee, according to a report from Football Insider.

Who could Tottenham sign this summer?

It is clear the Tottenham hierarchy are well aware they need to bring in new attacking options this summer, and they are believed to be keen on Leicester City's James Maddison, having now moved into pole position for his signature.

Spurs have also made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who is set to be out of contract in the summer, although they will face competition from European heavyweights, such as Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

The Lilywhites have run the rule over a couple of Feyenoord players, having scouted Santiago Gimenez and Orkun Kocku in recent weeks, but they are also looking at players with proven Premier League experience.

As per a report from Football Insider, Spurs have registered an interest in Ziyech, who is looking likely to be on the move this summer, with Chelsea slashing their asking price from £38m down to £20m.

However, Tottenham will have to fend off interest from elsewhere, as Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a renewed approach for the Moroccan, having attempted to sign him in January, while West Ham United and Fulham are also interested.

The 30-year-old could be allowed to leave this summer as he has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and is seeking more game time.

Should Tottenham sign Hakim Ziyech?

Due to his age, the Chelsea ace is unlikely to be a long-term addition to the squad, but he could come in and hit the ground running straight away, given that he has already adjusted to the Premier League, making 59 appearances in the competition.

That said, the attacking midfielder has struggled with consistency since arriving at Chelsea, recording four goals and three assists in the top flight last season, a decent return, but not one that will help take Spurs to the next level.

Teammate Mason Mount has lauded the former Ajax man as "world class", and he has put in some top quality performances this season, bagging an assist and displaying his defensive acumen by making five tackles against Crystal Palace.

However, Maddison would be a far better signing, given that he is 26-years-old and likely to be coming into his prime, scoring nine goals for Leicester City this season.