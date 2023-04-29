Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could join Chelsea this summer, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, who recently spoke to Football Insider.

What's the latest on Harry Kane's Tottenham future?

There are a number of clubs lining up moves for Kane, whose contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning the upcoming window will be Tottenham's last opportunity to receive a transfer fee for the striker, should he not pen a new deal.

Bayern Munich have made a fresh approach for the Spurs talisman, recently making new contact with his family about a move to Germany, having been on the lookout for a new centre-forward since the departure of Robert Lewandowski last summer.

There will also be an option to remain in England, as Manchester United are now planning a bid for the England captain, while journalist Dean Jones has also made the bold claim that Chelsea could pull off an unexpected swoop.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor expressed the view that Kane could make the move to Stamford Bridge, particularly if Mauricio Pochettino is brought in as the Blues' new manager.

The pundit said: “There’s a chance, of course.

“Pochettino and Kane obviously got on really well together at Tottenham.

“If you’re Kane now, you’re thinking ‘I’m going anywhere to win trophies’.

“Chelsea are a club who will pay the fee – and if they do, I’m sure Kane will be in touch with his brother, his agent, to get it over the line.

“It doesn’t make sense for him to stay at Spurs. Every Spurs fan will look at it now, and they can’t have a problem with him going.

“They’re a nothing club, and they’re in turmoil. Kane should force this move, whether it’s Man United or Chelsea. He can stay in the Premier League and beat Shearer’s record.”

Would Harry Kane join Chelsea?

It would not be a surprise if the 29-year-old chooses to leave Tottenham this summer, given that they are very unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season. However, we have our doubts over whether he would tarnish his legacy by moving to their London rivals.

The £200k-per-week England international has already made it clear he wants to try and break Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record of 260, so a move to Bayern probably won't appeal, either - leaving a move to Man United as perhaps the only viable option.

Of course, Tottenham fans will be desperate for the striker to stay, and there is still every chance he does, with the club pulling out all the stops to keep him, even giving him a say in who is appointed as the new manager.

It remains to be seen whether Kane commits his future to Spurs, but a move to Chelsea seems very far-fetched, particularly considering they will almost certainly not be playing in European competition of any description next season.