Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could leave to join Manchester United this summer, according to pundit Frank McAvennie, speaking to Football Insider.

What's the latest on Harry Kane's future?

As expected, Tottenham are currently trying to convince Kane to commit his future to the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, however the club's hierarchy may have a difficult task on their hands.

Earlier this month, it was reported the England captain had told friends he won't be signing a new deal, amid a backdrop of chaos at Spurs. Of course, things have not improved recently, with the club changing interim managers before they even identify a new permanent one, and very unlikely to finish in the top four.

It has previously been reported the Man United board have sanctioned a move for the 29-year-old this summer, and McAvennie believes he would be interested in a switch to Old Trafford.

The pundit does not believe the Englishman would be the right fit for Paris Saint-Germain, given the strength in depth the Ligue 1 club already have in attacking areas, but he indicates a move to United could be on the cards, saying:

“They’ve got Mbappe, Neymar and [Lionel] Messi, I do not know where Harry would fit into that system.

“I do not think he is the kind of player that can do the tippy tappy stuff. We saw at the World Cup that that is not his game.

“That is what PSG do, I can also tell you this also why Man City is not his club.

“From what I know, Harry Kane would be ideal for Man United, they need a number nine plain and simple. I can see it definitely happening, him leaving Spurs for United”.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham this summer?

Not for the first time this season, the forward was one of the only Spurs players to impress at the weekend, getting on the scoresheet in the 6-1 defeat against Newcastle.

The shocking result makes it very unlikely the Lilywhites will be in the Champions League again this season, while the Red Devils are in a very strong position, and they have proven they have the ability to compete for silverware this season.

A move to Old Trafford could also be an attractive proposition as it would mean Kane still has the opportunity to break Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal record, which he has previously made it clear is his goal.

Hailed as "incredible" by journalist Joe Crann, it would be fantastic if the Tottenham talisman signs a new deal this summer, however it would not be a surprise if he is attracted by a move elsewhere.