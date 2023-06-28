Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be subject to another bid from Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga club "working hard" to secure his signature, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Kane has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to move to Bayern Munich, with his agent holding talks with the German champions in recent days, however their £60m bid was swiftly rejected by Tottenham.

The offer falls way short of Spurs' valuation of their talisman, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently tweeting: "Spurs have rejected Bayern's €70m plus add-ons offer for Harry Kane. Daniel Levy in no mood to sell, and certainly not for under £100m."

Although his contract is set to expire next summer, Levy is driving a hard bargain, and there have been reports the 29-year-old could be willing to let his current deal run out, before leaving the club on a free transfer in 2024.

At the moment, however, Bayern appear to be undeterred in their pursuit of the England international, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport he believes they could come back to the negotiating table soon:

"Information coming out of Germany is that Bayern have been working hard behind the scenes to understand the personal drive and ambitions of Harry Kane, and after weeks of exploration around his situation at Spurs, they had enough confidence to step forward and begin the bidding process to try and sign him.

"They know how difficult a deal like this might be, but they need a striker and want full clarification around the chances of getting him before they move on to their other prime targets Randal Kolo Muani and [Victor] Osimhen. The first offer is low but that just makes me think they will be back with another bid."

How much will Harry Kane cost?

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham may choose to cash-in on the Englishman, should they receive an offer of £80m from an overseas club, which indicates Bayern may not be too far off, leaving Levy with a huge decision to make.

It would be a risk to keep the £200k-per-week striker at the club for another year, in the hope that he is persuaded to sign a new contract, as losing him for free would be a real blow.

That said, even if Spurs do receive big money for Kane, it is extremely unlikely they will be able to find anyone capable of replacing him, considering his fantastic goal-scoring record, finding the back of the net 280 times in a total of 435 appearances for the club.

As such, Levy should hold firm for the time being, and only sanction the forward's departure if a bid comes in that is simply too good to refuse.