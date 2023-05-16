Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks "wants to return" from his loan spell with Sampdoria and prove himself to the new manager, but he could be shown the exit door, according to journalist Paul Brown.

How has Harry Winks performed for Sampdoria?

Winks has managed to hold down a consistent place in the Sampdoria starting XI when he has been fit, making 18 appearances in the Serie A, gaining some much-needed game time after sparsely appearing for Tottenham in the previous campaign.

The Englishman has managed to prove himself against some of the better sides in the Italian top flight, with journalist Matt Barlow hailing him for a "terrific" performance against Inter Milan team back in February.

In his last three matches, the 27-year-old has averaged a Sofascore match rating of 7.0 or higher, having really started to find his form, displaying his defensive aptitude by winning six ground duels against Udinese, the joint-highest amount of any player.

Having finally put his injury problems to bed, Brown believes the Spurs academy graduate would be eager to come back to north London, although he indicates it will not be easy for him to break into the team.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: :“Winks is in flux. He has not been able to convince a series of managers now that he deserves a starting place.

“I'm 100% sure he wants to return and try to prove that to whoever comes in.

“But he's facing an uphill battle and has a lot of people in front of him at the moment who the club have invested more money in.

“So, it could be that we're seeing the end of Harry Winks at Spurs.”

Should Tottenham sell Winks?

Although the central midfielder has shown some promising signs out on loan, there are no real indications he would be able to fight for a starting spot at Tottenham, given that he does not offer a great deal in either an attacking or defensive sense.

The £91k-per-week maestro has registered zero non-penalty goals in the past year, while he also ranks in just the 14th percentile for tackles, and in the third percentile for blocks in the same time period.

In truth, Winks is unlikely to push either Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for a starting berth next season, given that the fellow defensive midfielder scores higher on the vast majority of key metrics, including interceptions, tackles and assists per 90.

As such, Tottenham should look to sell their youth product this summer, and Sampdoria could be interested, given that he has fared pretty well on loan there this season.