Tottenham Hotspur are now pushing hard to sign Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, with the winger set to leave this summer, according to a report from The Sun.

Who will Tottenham sign this summer?

Tottenham are keen to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming window, and it has recently been reported they are ready to snap up James Maddison, with the Leicester midfielder set to be sold following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League.

Despite not yet having a new manager in place, Spurs are still active in the transfer market, and they are set to complete a permanent deal for loanee Dejan Kulusevksi, having been impressed with the Juventus winger's performances.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs claimed that Barnes was "on the list" of targets for the Lilywhites way back in February, having looked at him for a long time, and The Sun have now provided an update on their pursuit of the Leicester star.

According to the report, Tottenham and Newcastle United are the clubs pushing hardest to sign the 25-year-old, as well as Maddison, with both players set to leave Leicester after the relegation to the Championship.

Both players could command fees of around £40m in the upcoming window, but Leicester are hoping that a bidding war will break out, which will drive their prices up even further.

Having qualified for the Champions League, Newcastle are tipped to have an advantage in the race for Barnes' signature, while Spurs have no European football on offer, and they are currently without a permanent manager or director football.

Should Tottenham sign Harvey Barnes?

After being hailed as "incredible" by Micah Richards back in 2021, the 25-year-old has since developed even further, performing very well for Leicester this season, despite the club's relegation.

On a personal level, it was a fantastic campaign for the Englishman, registering three assists and 13 goals, with the latter proving to be the highest figure of any player in the Leicester squad.

The Burnley-born winger has most commonly featured on the left throughout his career, but he is also capable of playing through the middle, an area that Tottenham will need to strengthen, given that Rodrigo Bentancur is out until at least November.

Barnes could be a solid signing for Spurs, but the lack of European football and a permanent manager is likely to make it very difficult to win the race for his signature.