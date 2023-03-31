Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could leave the club at the end of the season after a hugely impressive stint in north London, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Has Lloris done well this season?

The 36-year-old has been arguably Spurs' best keeper of the Premier League era, generally proving to be an influential and consistent figure between the sticks. In total, he has racked up 443 appearances for the north Londoners, helping them reach the 2019 Champions League final.

This season, however, Lloris has suffered possibly his poorest campaign to date for Spurs, with a number of mistakes coming his way that simply didn't happen before. He had made four errors directly leading to a goal by January, summing up his woes, and he simply doesn't look like the player he once was.

It could simply be that age is catching up with him, but with his contract expiring at the end of next season, the club will have a decision to make, in terms of letting him go this summer and receiving a fee, or see him move on for free in 2024.

Is Lloris off in the summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones talked up the idea of Lloris departing Spurs in the summer, joining Antonio Conte out of the exit door in the process:

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if Lloris did end up following Conte out the door. We know that they’re on the lookout for a new goalkeeper at the moment and the final decision on Lloris’ future is not yet made. But I think it almost makes sense that you start to use this situation as a clean slate."

In truth, Lloris something look the force that he used to be in Spurs' goal, even though Harry Kane recently described him as "fantastic". The 145-cap France international and World Cup winner has been a great servant, but he does now look like an accident waiting to happen in too many games, which has cost his side at key moments.

It makes complete sense for Tottenham to move him on at the end of the season, receiving a fee in the process and using the money to help bring in a younger replacement in such a key area of the pitch. Lloris will always be remembered as a great player in north London, but Spurs can do better than the £100,000-per-week star now, and he has arguably become a weak link.