Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic wants to leave this summer and is eyeing a return to Inter Milan, according to a recent report from Tuttosport.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Harry Kane's future remains up in the air, and contract talks are not planned until the club hire a new head coach, putting the pressure on chairman Daniel Levy to appoint the right manager, with reports indicating the striker could be tempted to stay if Julian Nagelsmann is brought in.

In terms of incomings, Spurs are running the rule over some new defensive options from the Championship, with Swansea City's Nathan Wood being closely monitored, while they are also set to make a move for Birmingham City's Rico Browne. The Lilywhites may have to turn their attentions to bringing in a new option at left-wing back, as it has now been reported that Perisic wants to leave the club this summer.

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), the Croatian is eyeing a move back to former club Inter Milan, having only left the Serie A side last summer in order to reunite with former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

Now that Conte is gone, the 34-year-old is keen on leaving, and the report stipulates that it is unlikely Spurs will block his departure, given that his contract is set to expire next summer. The Split-born winger may have to make a sacrifice if he is to seal a return to Inter, however, perhaps by spreading a year's salary over two seasons.

Should Tottenham let Ivan Perisic leave?

If the player himself has made his mind up, then Tottenham should not stand in his way, particularly given that he has failed to reach the heights expected of him when he arrived on a free transfer last June.

Hailed as "fantastic" by members of the media earlier this season, the £180k-per-week Croatia international has pitched in with seven assists in 29 Premier League appearances, which is a respectable total, but not exceptional, given his output in previous seasons.

When playing at wing-back, it is vital that players are able to pitch in with the defensive duties, but the former Inter Milan has been branded a "complete liability at the back" by the media, which has done Spurs' terrible defensive record no favours.

Given his age, Perisic would probably only have one more season in him at Tottenham anyway, and if he is keen to leave, then the club should not stand in his way.