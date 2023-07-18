Tottenham Hotspur are now targeting Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, should the 29-year-old leave the club this summer, according to a report from Football Transfers.

What's the latest on Harry Kane's future?

Kane has been attracting the attention of some European giants this summer, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain both making their interest clear, however he reportedly has no interest in moving to the French club.

It is detailed that the striker would turn down an approach from PSG, but he may be more open to a move to Bayern, who have already had two bids turned down this summer, with Daniel Levy still insisting on a £100m fee.

Manchester United are now seemingly out of the race, which leaves Tottenham in a straight fight with Bayern, which may sound like good news, however it also means his price will not be driven up significantly as a result of a bidding war.

Spurs have been making contingency plans in case Kane does move to the Bundesliga this summer, with it recently being reported they are eyeing a high-profile move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo-Muani has been touted as a potential replacement for the England captain, however the Lilywhites also have their eye on an option from much closer to home.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which states that Tottenham have now turned their attention to Toney, in the event that Kane departs this summer.

Spurs are willing to wait until the January transfer window to pursue a move for the Brentford striker, as he is currently serving a football ban which ends on January 16th, due to an eight-month suspension for breaching gambling rules.

The Englishman has previously been recommended to Levy by former Tottenham boss David Pleat, who believed he had the potential to eventually take over the reins from the striker.

There is still a chance Spurs sign the 27-year-old this summer, but that would depend on Kane leaving the club.

How many goals has Ivan Toney scored?

The England international has scored a total of 32 goals in 68 Premier League appearances, and he found the back of the net 21 times in all competitions last season, in what was a fantastic campaign.

Of course, the £21k-per-week Brentford star will be disappointed he will not have the chance to build on such a promising season in the opening stages of the upcoming campaign, as a result of his ban, but it would still be wise for Tottenham to pursue a deal.

Hailed as "sensational" by BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, the former Northampton Town man has done things the hard way, starting in League Two and eventually establishing himself as one of the most prolific players in the Premier League.

Toney working his way up from the bottom of the EFL system is a sure-fire sign he has the right attitude to make it to the very top, and while the football ban is a setback, he has all the right traits to be back to his best by January.