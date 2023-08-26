Tottenham Hotspur are now keen on signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, however his current club are set to hold out for a huge fee if they are to sanction his departure, according to a report.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Although Tottenham are still yet to sign a replacement for Harry Kane, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently claimed that Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy are more determined to bring in reinforcements in another position, telling GiveMeSport:

“I’m definitely still expecting Tottenham to make some more signings. The problem that they’ve got at the moment is that a few of the players that they were looking to get out the door haven’t gone yet.

“So, I think that’s holding things up a little bit. But ultimately, they will end up signing a new centre-back, I’m certain of that. It’s been a real priority for them, and they will do it.”

However, reporter Pete O'Rourke has now made it clear that Spurs have set aside a "huge" sum of money to sign a successor for Kane, with the club now "set to move" for a "prolific new striker", and they have a number of options in mind.

In the same report, it is detailed that Gent forward Gift Orban is a target for the Lilywhites, as is Lille striker Jonathan David, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming there could be a late "opportunity" to sign the Canadian, for around €60m (£55m).

Tottenham could look at bringing in more than one new striker, with The Telegraph reporting that Brentford are bracing for bids for Toney in the January transfer window, at which point he will have completed his eight-month ban.

Having been identified as a target by some of the Premier League's top clubs, the striker has switched agents, in order to facilitate a move, and he has now signed for world-renowned agency CAA Stellar.

The 27-year-old believes he has the potential to play for one of the country's top clubs, with Arsenal also interested, however, he will not come cheap, as Brentford are set to hold out for a fee of £80m if they are to let him leave.

Read The Latest Tottenham Transfer News HERE

How much does Ivan Toney earn?

The Englishman is currently tied down to a £21k-per-week contract at Brentford, but he could be set for a big move this January, with a number of top clubs circling, and it is clear to see why Spurs are interested.

Lauded as "superb" by members of the media, the former Newcastle United man scored 20 Premier League goals last season, the third-highest amount in the top flight, indicating he is now coming into his prime.

Beesotted writer Billy Grant has also praised Toney for the improvements he's made to his game, saying:

"He has improved in every area. His strength, decision-making, finishing, in defence, dropping deep, out wide, feeding attackers, and terrorising defenders. The guy is a monster."

That said, considering he has only spent two seasons in the Premier League, you could argue that the Brentford star is yet to justify an £80m price tag, especially with his Transfermarkt valuation set at €35m, so Spurs chiefs may only make a move if his current club are willing to drop their asking price.