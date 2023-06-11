Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a blockbuster £50m move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to a recent report from The Daily Star.

Is Jadon Sancho leaving Man United?

In many ways, the 2022-23 campaign was very difficult for Sancho, given that manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that he was "not fit enough" to involved with the Man United squad, while also confirming that he struggled "mentally".

That said, the winger did manage to force his way back into contention in the second half of the season, making a total of 26 appearances in the Premier League, and he found the back of the net in the Red Devils' final game of the season.

Despite the 23-year-old's resurgence, he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with a move back to former club Borussia Dortmund still a possibility, as Ten Hag has become increasingly impatient with his disappointing form.

Tottenham have also been named as potential suitors for the Englishman, with The Daily Star reporting they are lining up a blockbuster £50m move, as they look to rebuild under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are definitely interested in testing Man United's resolve, however the Red Devils could hold out for a fee of around £60m, and it remains to be seen whether the north London club are willing to go that high.

With the left-winger no longer an automatic pick for England, rivals clubs are monitoring his availability closely.

Should Tottenham sign Sancho?

Although he has not been able to hit the heights expected of him, the former Borussia Dortmund man has shown signs of improvement as the season has progressed, having been hailed as "sensational" by members of the media back in April.

In fact, despite it being a difficult season for the London-born winger, he still managed to record seven goals in all competitions, including six in the Premier League, while he also weighed in with three assists.

Of course, those numbers are some way off what was expected of the £375k-per-week star, given just how well he performed for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, registering 34 goal contributions in 32 league games in the 2019-20 campaign.

However, a fresh start may be required if Sancho is to reignite his previous form, and he could be a very good signing for Tottenham, although they should not pay £60m for a player who has not been at his best this season.