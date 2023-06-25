Tottenham Hotspur "will push" to sign James Maddison next week, as the Leicester City midfielder is Ange Postecoglou's "priority target", according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who is James Maddison signing for?

According to The Guardian, Tottenham are now leading the race for Maddison, despite having a bid rejected last week, as rival suitors Newcastle United are now prioritising a move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

The same report details the Leicester star is set to leave this summer, following the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League, and Spurs are expected to make a fresh move for him, with Postecoglou keen on bringing in reinforcements in the middle.

Although Newcastle have cooled their interest, reports elsewhere claim they still remain keen on the 26-year-old, who is valued at £60m by his current club, meaning the Lilywhites may have to wrap up a deal sooner rather than later.

In a new update on Twitter, Romano has now stated that Tottenham "will push again" for the Englishman next week, as he remains the "priority target" for Postecoglou in that area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs are willing to match Leicester's £60m asking price, but a renewed attempt to sign the former Coventry City man can be expected in the near future.

Will Maddison sign for Tottenham?

Newcastle cooling their interest in the England international is a major boost for Tottenham, and Sky Sports report they are also hoping the prospect of living in London could be a decisive factor, despite the Magpies having Champions League football on offer.

While Spurs are leading at present, the race for the attacking midfielder's signature still appears to be open, and the hope will be that progress can be made next week, as he could be an excellent addition to Postecoglou's squad.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the Leicester star has impressed over the course of a number of seasons now, recording 19 goal contributions in 30 games last season, by far and away the highest number of any player in the squad.

With an average WhoScored match rating of 7.24, the maestro was ranked as the 15th-best performing player in the Premier League, despite playing for a side that got relegated, largely due to his contributions in the attacking third.

At a club like Tottenham, where the expectation will be to compete for the top four, Maddison could really kick on next season, and he should undoubtedly remain Postecoglou's key target.