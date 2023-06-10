Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Leicester City over a summer move for James Maddison, according to a recent report from 90min.

Is James Maddison leaving Leicester?

Back in May, Simon Jordan told talkSPORT that Maddison would be "one of the first to leave" Leicester this summer, and following their relegation from the Premier League, the midfielder looks like he will be on the move.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Aston Villa are "in the race" for the Englishman, while Newcastle United are "still in talks" having started work on a move back in January. He also claimed Tottenham "may decide to take some concrete steps soon".

Galetti confirms the 26-year-old wants to leave, and The Athletic reports his current club could receive around £40m given his contract is set to expire next summer, though his price may be driven up if a bidding war breaks out.

Tottenham have now taken one step closer towards lodging an official bid, as they have opened talks with Leicester about a summer move for the former Coventry City man, who they have been interested in on a long-term basis.

Incoming manager Ange Postecoglou has already given the move the green light, but 90min reports the Foxes could hold out for as much as £60m, given the level of interest from numerous top clubs.

Spurs are hoping to beat Newcastle to the England international's signature, and his entourage has also spoken to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal over the last six months.

Is Maddison signing for Tottenham?

One potential stumbling block for Tottenham is the fact they do not have any European football on offer next season, while Newcastle will be in the Champions League, so a move to St James' Park could be a very attractive proposition.

However, the aforementioned 90min report details that Newcastle are unwilling to spend much more than £50m, so if Spurs outbid the Magpies, they could be well-placed to win the race for the Leicester star.

If the Lilywhites are able to complete a move, the midfielder could be a very good acquisition, having been hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Henry Winter back in 2021, while he also impressed considerably last season.

With an average WhoScored match rating of 7.24 in the Premier League, Maddison was ranked as the Foxes' best-performing player by a huge margin, amassing a total of ten goals and nine assists - more goal contributions than any other player.