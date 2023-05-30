Tottenham Hotspur are ready to snap up Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer, according to a recent report from The Mirror.

Will James Maddison leave Leicester?

Even prior to Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, Maddison appeared to be heading for the exit door, with The Telegraph reporting he was set to be sold regardless of the Foxes' fate, having been linked with several top clubs.

The same report details that Manchester United and Newcastle United are both interested in signing the England international, with his current club set to cash-in, given that he has just one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

It has been made clear that the Tottenham board are keen on signing the 26-year-old, regardless of who they appoint as manager, and they have since made a "huge" push to win the race for his signature.

However, Spurs will have to fend off interest from a number of clubs if they are to land the Leicester star, as The Mirror report that several Premier League clubs are also ready to snap him up, including Arsenal and Newcastle.

The Foxes value the attacking midfielder at £50m, however, they may be forced to sell him for around £40m, given his contract situation, which means the Lilywhites may be able to sign him for a cut-price fee.

One thing that is abundantly clear is that the Englishman will be on the move this summer, with the report detailing that he will lead the Leicester exodus.

Should Tottenham sign James Maddison?

Given that a number of clubs that will be in the Champions League next season are interested in the £110k-per-week midfielder, it will be difficult for Tottenham to win the race for his signature, however he would be an excellent addition to the squad.

Hailed as an "elite baller" by members of the media, the maestro was way out in front as Leicester's best-performing player last season, averaging a 7.33 SofaScore match rating in the Premier League, courtesy of his attacking contributions.

The former Coventry City man weighed in with ten goals and nine assists in total, the highest combined figure of any player in the squad, indicating he is now ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

Maddison's potential availability for a cut-price fee is a real boost to would-be suitors, and Tottenham should undoubtedly test the waters with an opening offer soon, making this one to watch.