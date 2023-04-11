Tottenham Hotspur owners ENIC will look to sign James Maddison in the summer, regardless of who they appoint as manager at the end of the season, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Will Tottenham win the race for James Maddison?

With Maddison's contract set to expire at the end of next season, this summer will be the last opportunity Leicester City have to cash in on their star player, and there is growing interest in his signature, from a whole host of Premier League clubs.

Tottenham are said to have leapfrogged Newcastle United into pole position, although Liverpool are also interested in the midfielder, while Manchester City have been linked, so a bidding war could be on the cards in the summer.

Given that the Englishman is likely to have a number of top clubs to choose from, it could be vital for Spurs to finish in the top four, so they can offer him Champions League football next season, but they are currently sitting three points behind Manchester United and Newcastle.

As per a report from Football Insider, the Tottenham board are dead-set on signing the 26-year-old this summer, and they will not wait for the new manager's approval before sanctioning a deal.

The Lilywhites are among the favourites to sign the £50m-rated Leicester star, and they're not going to slow their pursuit while they are without a manager, as they do not want to risk losing their lead in the race for his signature.

A new creative midfielder was identified as a priority signing while Antonio Conte was at the club, and Spurs believe he could go on to be a superstar in the Premier League.

Should Tottenham sign James Maddison?

Tottenham are very keen on a new creative force in the midfielder, and the two-time England international ticks plenty of boxes, ranking in the 89th percentile for assists per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers, averaging 0.35.

Having also averaged 0.46 non-penalty goals per 90, there is clear evidence that the maestro would be a real attacking threat for Spurs, particularly considering he has managed to perform at that level in a struggling Leicester side.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media earlier this season, Maddison would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham, and they must now focus on securing Champions League football, in order to make sure they win the race for his signature.