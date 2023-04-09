Tottenham Hotspur are now leading the race for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Who could Tottenham Hotspur sign this summer?

Tottenham will undoubtedly look at bringing in a new goalkeeper this summer, having been linked with replacements for Hugo Lloris for quite some time now, and they are already said to have spoken with the representatives of Giorgio Mamardashvili.

Given that Spurs have a poor defensive record, conceding over 40 goals in the Premier League this season - in and around the number of relegation-threatened West Ham - a new option at centre-back may be required and Alessandro Bastoni is on the radar.

Maddison has been a long-term target for the Lilywhites, having seriously considered signing the midfielder last summer, and it appears as though he will be looked at again in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham are now leading the race for the Leicester City star, having leapfrogged Newcastle United into pole position, according to a report from Football Insider.

Spurs are said to be long-term admirers of the Englishman, and they are keen to seal deal to bring him to north London as their marquee summer signing.

However, the Lilywhites will not be the only Premier League club vying for the 26-year-old's signature, as Newcastle, as well as Liverpool, have also shown an interest, and a bidding war is to be expected at the end of the season.

Should Tottenham Hotspur sign James Maddison?

Hailed as an "elite baller" by members of the media, the playmaker is having a fantastic season, despite Leicester's struggles, weighing in with nine goals and six assists in 23 Premier League appearances.

Recording those numbers playing in a team that are in a relegation battle poses the question of how well he could do in a team that are competing at the other end of the table, and at 26-years-old, the maestro is likely to be entering his prime years.

Given the level of interest in the £110k-per-week earner, a deal may set Spurs back a lot of money, with Leicester setting an asking price of £60m in the January transfer window.

That said, Maddison is a proven player in the Premier League, which makes signing him less of a risk compared to some of the other players Tottenham have been linked to, including Atletico Madrid ace Rodrigo De Paul.

Tottenham's aim must now be to finish in the top four, to give them the best possible chance of signing the England international, as well as players of a similar ilk this summer.