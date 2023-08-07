Tottenham Hotspur are now ready to make a move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, with Ange Postecoglou viewing the midfielder as an ideal addition to his squad, according to a recent report from The Daily Star.

Who are Tottenham signing this summer?

Tottenham are set to have a very busy August, with Football Insider reporting they expect to complete at least six more signings before the transfer window slams shut, amid the uncertain futures surrounding both Pierre-Emille Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.

If the duo leave before deadline day, Postecoglou is expected to bring in immediate replacements, and the Spurs boss is still looking at strengthening other areas of his squad, with another new centre-back in line to join, alongside Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips.

The Lilywhites are in the advanced stages of talks to sign Rosario Central forward Alejo Veliz, while they are also set to target a new midfielder, as they will not sanction Hobjerg's departure until a replacement is brought in.

According to a report from The Daily Star, one of the midfield targets that Tottenham have in mind is Ward-Prowse, and they are now ready to make their move for the Southampton midfielder, who is valued at around the £40m mark by his current employers.

West Ham United have already made an offer in excess of £25m for the Englishman, but Spurs could be poised to hijack the deal, as they would be willing to table a bid far closer to the Saints' asking price if the deal is wrapped up quickly.

With Tanguy Ndombele on the cusp of a move to Galatasaray and Giovani Lo Celso's future also in doubt, Postecoglou is keen to strengthen his midfield, and he believes the Southampton captain would be an ideal addition to his squad.

Having spent his entire career on the south coast, the 28-year-old will not push for a move, but the Saints are pragmatic about sanctioning his departure, following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

How many free-kick goals has James Ward-Prowse scored?

The England international has developed a reputation for being a set-piece specialist, having scored 17 free-kick goals in the Premier League throughout his career so far, just one short of David Beckham's record of 18.

Not only is the Southampton star impressive from set-pieces, but he also poses a considerable attacking threat, scoring nine goals in the top-flight last term, following up a 2021-22 campaign in which he scored ten league goals for the first time ever.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder is clearly a very well-rounded player, ranking in the 84th percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, indicating he could take on some of Hobjerg's responsibilities, with the Dane placing in the same percentile.

Lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, Ward-Prowse has proven that he is more than capable of making the step-up to a "big six" club, and Tottenham should undoubtedly look to hijack West Ham's deal in the coming days.