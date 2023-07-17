Tottenham Hotspur are now primed to pounce for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, with both Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy keen, according to a recent report from The Sun.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are still in the hunt for Clement Lenglet, with the deal now being "advanced a lot", and €5m (£4.3m) will be enough to get the deal over the line, rather than €12m (£10.3m), as was initially reported.

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has also been named as a target for Spurs, with it being reported that Postecoglou is willing to spend over €40m (£34m) to secure the Brazilian's signature, although there will be competition from a number of Europe's top clubs.

As reported by Alasdair Gold, the other options for the Lilywhites include Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Tosin Adarabioyo, with Postecoglou and the recruitment team now tasked with deciding on their preferred option.

There is now another centre-back emerging as a potential target, with The Sun reporting that Levy is primed to pounce for Andersen, having been interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender since his time with Fulham.

However, the Dane will not come cheap, as the report claims that Palace are set to hold out for a fee of around £50m.

Postecoglou is keen on signing the defender, and while he has been given the money to spend this summer, the deal could end up costing close to Tottenham's transfer record.

Given that the 27-year-old is able to play the ball out from the back, he would fit into the side neatly, having already proven that he is capable of performing in the Premier League.

Is Joachim Andersen signing for Tottenham?

The report also makes it clear that Newcastle United are interested in signing the Crystal Palace star, so it may be difficult to win the race for his signature, given that Champions League football is on offer at St. James' Park next season.

However, a move to Tottenham would allow the Denmark international to remain in London, which could potentially give them an advantage in the race for his signature.

If Spurs do manage to come out on top, there are plenty of indications that he would be a solid addition to the backline, having been hailed as "sensational" by members of the media for his performance against Southampton just over a year ago.

Over the past year, the 6 foot 4 defender ranks in the 84th percentile for aerials won per 90, and in the 99th percentile for clearances over the same time period, showcasing his defensive acumen.

The only concern about signing the former Fulham man is that he is now 27-years-old, and he is still yet to prove himself at a top club, but he would cost Tottenham the huge fee of £50m.

Andersen has performed very well in the Premier League over the past few years, however his displays probably do not justify a £50m outlay, and Spurs should continue to pursue their other defensive targets.