Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is urging chairman Daniel Levy to make a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to a report.

Is Joao Palhinha leaving Fulham this summer?

Back in June, Palhinha appeared to indicate that a move is off the table this summer, stating that he is "very happy" at Fulham and wants to stay, however, that has not stopped a number of top clubs from making their interest clear.

The Daily Mail report that the Cottagers would be willing to let the Portugal international leave during this window, but only if their £90m asking price is paid in full, amid interest from Barcelona, who have identified him as a target to replace Sergio Busquets.

In recent weeks, the likes of West Ham United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, and Postecoglou is now eager for Spurs to make their first move, in light of the growing interest from elsewhere.

According to a report from The Sun (via TEAMtalk), the Tottenham boss is urging Levy to make a concrete move for the Fulham star, however, any deal is likely to set Tottenham back a new club-record fee.

Despite paying just £20m for the midfielder a year ago, Fulham now value him at £90m, and Spurs are mulling over a deal which is well in excess of their club-record of the £60m paid for Richarlison.

Postecoglou hopes to convince Levy to launch a bid, and the Lilywhites could look to finance the deal by selling the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.

Is Palhinha signing for Tottenham?

Tottenham are yet to make any firm moves for the Portuguese maestro, so a deal is still some way off, but he could be an excellent addition to Postecoglou's squad, should the interest become more concrete.

The former Sporting CP man made a whopping 147 tackles in the Premier League last season, 47 more than any other player in the top flight, showcasing his phenomenal defensive ability, and he also ranks in the 92nd percentile for aerials won per 90 in the past year.

Hailed as a "beast" by members of the media, there is every indication the central midfielder is entering his prime with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, however, there are still question marks about whether he should be targeted by Spurs.

Palhinha turns 28 later this month, so it may not be financially prudent to spend £90m on a player who is approaching the latter stages of his career, especially considering he has only proven himself in the Premier League over the course of one season.