Tottenham Hotspur are now expected to make a move for Lille striker Jonathan David this summer, according to recent reports from France.

Will Tottenham need to sign a striker this summer?

There is every chance that Tottenham will need to bring in a new striker in the summer window, as Harry Kane's future remains up in the air, amid interest from the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and even Chelsea.

Spurs have already started to run the rule over potential replacements for the striker, with Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson believed to be of interest, while they have also kept tabs on Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a move for David in the past, and given the uncertainty surrounding Kane's future, they are considering whether to launch a summer bid.

According to a report from L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are expected to make a move for the Lille marksman as soon as they appoint a new manager, and his current club are resigned to losing him in the upcoming window.

The report details that Spurs have started to look at a number of options to replace Kane, and the 23-year-old fits the bill, although there will be stiff competition for his signature, with a number of Premier League sides also plotting moves.

Chelsea and Manchester United are listed as potential suitors, while there is also a possibility the Canadian could remain in Ligue 1, given that Paris Saint-Germain are named as an interested party.

Should Tottenham sign David?

Priority number one for Tottenham should undoubtedly be to get Kane to sign a new contract, given just how important he is to the team, scoring 24 Premier League goals this season, the second-highest amount in the league.

However, if Spurs are forced to enter the market for a new forward, David could be a fantastic replacement, having enjoyed a fantastic season in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals, second to only Kylian Mbappe in the French top flight.

The £36k-per-week marksman has been hailed as "one of the best strikers in the world" by members of the media, and his goal return in France indicates he could go on to be a top Premier League striker.

At 23 years old, the Canada international also has plenty of time to develop even further, though it may be very difficult to win the race for his signature if Tottenham do not have Champions League football to offer next season.