Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur are set to explore a deal for Jonathan David "in the next few days", with the Lille striker being targeted as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Harry Kane transfer news?

In a new twist in the transfer saga involving Kane, Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has now instructed chairman Daniel Levy that he must sell the striker this summer, if he is unwilling to sign a new £400k-per-week contract to remain in north London.

The England captain is valued at £100m by Spurs, and Bayern Munich are now preparing to make a third offer, having had their two previous bids knocked back, with the German champions now confident that a deal can be done.

Kane's wife is said to have already looked at houses in Munich, with personal terms being agreed on a move to the Allianz Arena since the end of June.

As such, a move to Bayern is seemingly the most plausible scenario at the moment, but the aforementioned report from The Daily Mail makes it clear that Manchester United could re-enter the race if Levy lowers his asking price.

With their talisman's future now in major doubt, Tottenham have started to run the rule over some potential replacements, with a bid currently being plotted for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

Another option for Spurs is Fiorentina striker Arthur Cabral, with Levy now stepping up his interest in replacements for Kane.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Galetti has also named David as a target for the Lilywhites, saying:

"Jonathan David, the Canadian player, is considered a really good option with a fair price set at around €50m to €55m. Tottenham would like to keep Kane, but David represents a valid alternative, who in the next days, will be explored in more detail."

How many goals has Jonathan David scored?

If Lille demand €55m (£47m) for the striker, it would be a major outlay for Tottenham, however there are plenty of indications that he could be worth it, particularly his goal return for the French club over the past few seasons.

The Canadian has now reached double figures for Ligue 1 goals in the last three seasons, but the 2022-23 campaign was by far his best, finding the back of the net 24 times in the league, the third-highest total in the division.

In a total or 136 games for Lille, the 23-year-old has scored 58 times, which is very impressive, considering he is young, and still developing as a player, and during that time he has been praised by members of the media.

The former Gent man has been lauded as an "unbelievable finisher" by football writer Austin Ditlhobolo, who also described him as a "predator in the box", which could make him a fantastic replacement for Kane.

David has proven that he is ready to take the next step in his career with his performances for Lille over the past few seasons, and Spurs should undoubtedly make a move if Kane leaves the club