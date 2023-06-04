Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who is "pushing" to leave this summer, according to recent reports from Germany.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham have identified Leeds United's Robin Koch as a potential summer target, with it recently being reported the German could be available for a cut-price fee following his side's relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs are also plotting a fresh move for Villarreal's Pau Torres, having missed out on the centre-back last summer, but there may well be competition for the 26-year-old's signature, as Aston Villa have also been named as potential suitors.

Back in February, it was reported that the Lilywhites wanted to bring in two new centre-backs, and given that they showed little in the way of improvement defensively, conceding 63 goals last season, it would not be a surprise if multiple new defenders are signed.

Another player now emerging as a potential option for Tottenham is Tah, with BILD reporting that he fits the profile, but his release clause of €18m (£15.5m) will need to be paid before the beginning of July. (via Sport Witness)

The German is "pushing for a change" after spending eight years with Bayer Leverkusen, and his preferred destination is the Premier League, which could potentially open the door for a move to north London.

Spurs are interested in the 27-year-old, however, the signing mayy have to wait until chairman Daniel Levy appoints a new director of football and manager.

Should Tottenham sign Jonathan Tah?

Hailed as "excellent" by journalist Josh Bunting, the Hamburg-born defender has a wealth of experience playing in Europe, making 58 appearances across the Champions League and Europa League, and he rarely misses a game for Leverkusen.

Across the past two seasons, the defender has been absent for just two league games, highlighting his importance to the German side, and he ranked highly for some key defensive metrics in the Bundesliga last season.

The 6 foot 5 giant averaged 3.5 clearances per game, the highest number of any player in the Leverkusen squad, while an average of 1.2 interceptions places him third, and he also recorded the best pass-completion rate.

Given his level of experience playing in Europe, and his proven defensive aptitude, Tah could be a solid signing for Tottenham this summer, particularly considering he will cost just £15.5m, should the release clause be paid before the start of July.