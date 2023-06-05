Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Everton over a potential summer transfer for Jordan Pickford, according to a recent report from FootballTransfers.

Who will Jordan Pickford sign for?

Despite signing a long-term contract with Everton back in February, Pickford has continued to be linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, who are set to make him a priority if their talks stall with David De Gea.

Chelsea have also been named as potential suitors for the Englishman, as detailed by CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, however he also claims that Tottenham have "pushed a bit harder", indicating they are more interested in the goalkeeper.

The Blues' interest in the 29-year-old appeared to hinge upon Everton being relegated from the Premier League, as reported by Football Insider, however with the Toffees staying up on the final day, Mauricio Pochettino could move on to other targets.

On the other hand, Spurs still maintain an interest in the England international, having contacted Everton over a potential summer transfer, according to a report from Football Transfers.

It is detailed that the Lilywhites have been following the Everton star for several months, and they have contacted the player's entourage to discuss a summer move, but there is one potential obstacle.

The Toffees are set to demand £40m to part ways with their goalkeeper, and the high asking price could dissuade Tottenham from making a move.

Could Pickford sign for Tottenham?

The report also claims that the former Sunderland man wants assurances about who the new manager will be, as well as whether Harry Kane will stay at the club, before he commits to a move to north London.

Ange Postecoglou is now in the driving seat for the job, with Fabrizio Romano reporting a verbal agreement has been reached, while there have been positive recent noises surrounding Kane's future at Tottenham.

As such, Spurs should be able to attract Pickford, and there is some evidence he would be a real upgrade on Lloris, recording a better save percentage than the Frenchman over the course of the past year.

Hailed as a "monster" by members of the media, the £100k-per-week goalkeeper also averaged a superior Sofascore rating in the Premier League last season, when compared to the Spurs goalkeeper, despite playing in a struggling Everton side.

Pickford could be an excellent signing for Everton, and given his vast experience at international level, Tottenham should not be put off by his £40m price tag.