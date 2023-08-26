Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Jota as an alternative to their other winger targets.

Spurs have submitted a bid for FC Porto's Pepe, but it was rejected as Porto wants a higher fee.

Jota, who played under Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, is now available for transfer and could be a great signing for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are now considering a move for Al-Ittihad winger Jota, who could potentially be brought in as an alternative to one of their other targets, according to a report.

Are Tottenham signing a winger?

Tottenham are firmly in the hunt for a new winger, as we enter the final week of the summer transfer window, and they could stand a good chance of winning the race for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, who has now told friends he is keen on the move.

However, the Wales international is not Spurs' only target in wide areas, as it has now been reported they have submitted a bid worth €45m (£38.6m) for FC Porto's Pepe, which was knocked back, with the Portuguese side holding out for a fee of €75m (£64.3m).

Given that the Lilywhites are some way off matching Porto's valuation of the 26-year-old, they may choose to pursue the cheaper option of their two targets, and 90min report they are now leading the race for Johnson, who is valued at £50m by Forest.

Forest are aware that increase in the 22-year-old is increasing, and a £50m move would be a huge boost to their Financial Fair Play calculations, although they are still reluctant to sell him.

Working under Ange Postecoglou is the most appealing option to the Welshman at this stage, but the manager could choose to pursue a player he already knows very well, with Jota, who he worked with at Celtic, now emerging as an option.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad shelled out a club-record fee to sign the winger this summer, but they have already put him up for sale, and Tottenham have now been alerted to his availability.

The 24-year-old played under Postecoglou last season, helping Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title with ease, and he could now be set to reunite with the Australian, should Spurs be able to agree on a suitable fee.

Not only are the Lilywhites keen on a new winger, but 90min also make it clear they are keen on bolstering the spine of the team with another central midfielder and centre-back.

How good is Jota?

It is clear to see why Al-Ittihad were willing to pay £25m for the Portuguese attacker, as he was an extremely influential player for Celtic last season, weighing in with 11 goals and 10 assists in 29 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Guardian columnist Dominik Diamond named the 5 foot 9 forward among the Hoops' best players, when discussing who should be named Player of the Year, describing him as "ludicrously skillful", and Portugal boss Roberto Martinez believes he's getting better and better, saying:

"What I would say is that his evolution has been very impressive. I would say that the last four months especially he is growing into a very mature role at his club. He's always involved in the big moments, and that's important."

Having already worked under Postecoglou, praising the Spurs boss for never losing belief in his philosophy during his time at Celtic Park, Jota could be a fantastic signing for Tottenham, and his availability means it may well be a relatively easy move to facilitate.