Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a stunning move for Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui, as well as sporting director Matt Hobbs, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

With Julian Nagelsmann reportedly out of the running to take over at Tottenham, the club's hierarchy have identified alternative options in recent days, recently being linked with a move for Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi.

Spurs have held agent talks with the Italian, but it is as yet unclear whether he would be interested in a move to the Premier League, given that he is doing a fantastic job with Inter, who are in a great position to qualify for the Champions League final.

Thomas Frank has previously been touted for a move to N17 by journalist Alasdair Gold, and now Daniel Levy appears to be keen on another manager who has performed well in the Premier League this season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Lilywhites are plotting a stunning double swoop for Lopetegui and Hobbs to fill their manager and sporting director roles at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has impressed during his time with Wolves, leading the Old Gold to safety with three games to spare, after taking over when they were bottom of the Premier League table.

It is detailed that the 56-year-old would tick a lot of boxes for Tottenham, as he has experience managing at the highest level, while Hobbs is also highly-regarded as a sporting director, playing a key role during the January transfer window.

Should Tottenham appoint Lopetegui?

The Asteasu-born coach has done a fantastic job to turn Wolves around in the second half of the season, averaging 1.43 points-per match in the top flight, a huge increase on the figure of 0.75 from his predecessor Bruno Lage.

Not only that, but the former Sevilla boss has a wealth of experience at the top level, leading his former club to a Europa League triumph in 2020, while he has also had stints in charge of Spain and Real Madrid.

Hailed as "remarkable" by football writer Colin Millar, the Wolves boss could be a savvy appointment for Spurs, given that he has now proven himself at Premier League level.

However, given that Lopetegui penned a three-year deal with the Old Gold back in November, it may be hard to prise him away from his current club.