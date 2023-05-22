Tottenham Hotspur have now resumed talks with Julian Nagelsmann regarding the manager's job, after previous discussions broke down, according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of a new manager, and they are said to have recently held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, who is now set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

Another manager Spurs have spoken to is Feyenoord's Arne Slot, and they have had "positive contacts" with the 44-year-old over the past few days, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Nagelsmann was reportedly ruled out of contention for the Tottenham job earlier this month, with ESPN sources claiming ENIC had no intention of speaking to the former Bayern Munich boss, however that stance now appears to have changed.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the 35-year-old is back in the frame, however he wants assurances over who the club's next sporting director will be before committing himself to the north London club.

Former sporting director Fabio Paratici resigned after his appeal against a 30-month ban from football was rejected, and Spurs are now searching for a replacement for the Italian, recently being linked with a move for Brentford's Lee Dykes.

The Telegraph report that Nagelsmann was once considered the leading contender to take over at Tottenham, and talks have now resumed between the two parties.

Should Tottenham appoint Nagelsmann?

Journalist Raj Chohan has raved about the young coach, lauding him as a "phenomenal tactical innovator", while he has previously lauded him for his style of play, describing him as an "unreal attacking coach."

A more attacking focus is likely to excite a fair amount of Tottenham fans, given that they have become accustomed to defensive football under the helm of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, which has not yielded success this season.

Nagelsmann ticks a number of boxes for Daniel Levy, with Football London reporting the chairman wants a project manager, who wants to be in it for the long haul, while he also plays a modern and exciting brand of football.

The German has already shown he is capable of year-on-year progression, doing a fantastic job in charge of Hoffenheim, taking them from 15th in the Bundesliga all the way up to third, and he would be an excellent appointment for Spurs this summer.