Tottenham Hotspur are "pushing" to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager, and they are scheduled to hold "more talks" with the former Bayern Munich boss, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham are set to have a meeting with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim about the vacancy at N17, as the club begin to step up their pursuit of a new manager, with a number of options being considered by chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs are also said to have made an approach for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, although it is unclear whether he is interested in a move to north London, while Michael Carrick is also under consideration, after an impressive season with Middlesbrough.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has recently confirmed the Lilywhites have made contact with Nagelsmann, with reports elsewhere indicating he would be keen on the job, which is corroborated by the latest update from Plettenberg.

Taking to Twitter, the Sky Sports journalist confirmed that Levy is "pushing more and more" for the German, who views Tottenham as a "serious option" due to the fact they are a "big club" with "big potential."

However, one potential stumbling block is that the 35-year-old wants to know how much of a say he will have in the club's transfers, while it is also unclear who will be the new managing director of football after Fabio Paratici.

"More talks" are set to take place with the young manager, but he wants to take his time before making a final decision.

Should Tottenham appoint Julian Nagelsmann?

The most exciting aspect of appointing the former RB Leipzig boss is the style of play he would implement at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with journalist Raj Chohan lauding him as an "unreal attacking coach" earlier this season.

Journalist Zach Lowy has also described the tactician as "progressive", which would make him a perfect fit for Spurs, given that Levy is said to be seeking a young, progressive manager who understands the club's philosophy.

Although his time at Bayern did not end the way he would have liked, the Landsberg am Lech-born coach can still be proud of what he achieved during his time with the Bavarian club, winning the Bundesliga title, and leading them to the Champions League quarter-finals.

That experience would stand Nagelsmann in good stead if he were to take over at Tottenham, and we believe he would be a very exciting appointment.