Tottenham Hotspur have made progress in their talks with Julian Nagelsmann, and he is now ready to accept the manager's job, according to recent reports from Germany.

What's the latest Julian Nagelsmann news?

Having left his role as Bayern Munich manager, Nagelsmann has been linked with a move to the Premier League, being named as Tottenham's preferred choice, however at one stage a move did not look likely.

The German is said to have rejected a move to north London earlier this month, having been in favour of waiting until the summer before making a decision regarding his future, with Chelsea also lurking.

Now, the 35-year-old is said to have pulled out of the race to take over at Stamford Bridge, with Fabrizio Romano detailing that will be his "final decision", in what could be a major boost to Spurs' chances.

According to a report from BILD (via Sport Witness), the young manager has previously turned down the opportunity to take over at Tottenham, but he may now have changed his mind.

Spurs showed an interest in appointing the former Bayern Munich boss immediately after he was sacked by the Bundesliga club, but he rebuffed their advances, insisting that he wanted some time out of the game.

The Lilywhites are now said to have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for the Landsberg Am Lech-born tactician, and he would now be ready to accept the job, although complex negotiations would need to take place beforehand.

Should Tottenham appoint Julian Nagelsmann?

Former manager Antonio Conte was much-maligned by the media for a "boring" brand of football during his time with Spurs, and there are plenty of indications that Nagelsmann would bring a more entertaining style of play to N17.

Journalist Raj Chohan has hailed the former RB Leipzig boss as an "unreal attacking coach", while Zach Lowy has described him as "progressive", which will no doubt come as exciting news to a significant number of fans.

There are some doubts about appointing the up-and-coming manager, with journalist Valentina Maceri explaining his lack of experience meant it was sometimes hard to deal with big-name players at Bayern, while his tactics were considered overly-complicated.

That said, Nagelsmann now has experience of managing a top club, which will stand him in good stead, and he did manage to win three trophies during his time at the Allianz Arena, so Tottenham should definitely look to bring him in.