Tottenham Hotspur appointing Julian Nagelsmann would be "exciting", but there are likely to be a number of clubs looking at him this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Will Julian Nagelsmann join Tottenham?

There have been conflicting reports about whether Nagelsmann would be willing to take the Tottenham job, with journalist Dean Jones claiming the manager has always viewed the club as "solid" and "a perfect place to build a platform", indicating he would be interested.

Football Insider report that the German is one of the leading candidates to take the job but is fearful about taking over at Spurs, believing it could "damage" his career if he were to accept the role, and being able to entice him is currently seen as a long shot.

Another issue is the interest in the former Bayern boss from elsewhere, as Chelsea are already said to have made contact with him about taking over at Stamford Bridge, now viewing him as their number one target to replace Graham Potter.

Not only are the Blues eyeing the 35-year-old, but O'Rourke has recently informed GiveMeSport that a number of clubs could target him in the summer, which makes the pursuit by Tottenham, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, even more difficult. The journalist said:

"He's a very innovative young coach, a lot of hallmarks to Mauricio Pochettino probably in style of football. I think he'd be an exciting appointment for Tottenham if they were to get him, but I'm sure there'll be a lot of clubs maybe in the summer looking at Nagelsmann's availability."

Would Julian Nagelsmann be a good appointment for Tottenham?

In many ways, it appeared to be a bizarre decision from Bayern to part ways with the young coach, as he left them in a very strong position to compete for the Bundesliga title, while they are also through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Journalist Alex Mitton has lauded the tactician, who mainly favours a 4-2-3-1 system, claiming he plays "exciting" football and "would be a fantastic manager for Spurs".

Given Bayern's dominance in Germany, it is perhaps to be expected that he won three trophies during his time with the club, but he has also proven he is capable of building teams, leading RB Leipzig to the semi-final of the 2019-20 Champions League.

Nagelsmann has no experience in English football, but he is an exciting young manager who has already enjoyed a great deal of success in the game, and his brand of football is sure to entertain fans.