Tottenham Hotspur have now made Julian Nagelsmann their top managerial target, however he is currently proving to be too expensive, according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham have identified a number of potential new managers, and it has recently been reported that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has become slightly more likely to get the job, with Chelsea ruling themselves out of a move for the Dutchman.

Nagelsmann is also in Daniel Levy's sights, with it emerging the chairman is set to make a strong attempt to bring him to N17, although he is said to want certain assurances before accepting the job, such as a decisive say in transfer dealings.

Spurs may have a decent chance of appointing the German, as he is reportedly "very tempted" by the prospect of joining the club, and he is now concentrating on a move to north London ahead of his other options.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Tottenham have now placed the 35-year-old at the top of a four-man shortlist to become their next head coach, but he is currently proving to be too expensive.

Bayern Munich are due compensation if their former manager joins another club this season, as he is effectively on gardening leave, and they are continuing to pay his €12m (£10.6m) annual salary despite parting ways with him in March.

The amount of compensation required is deemed to be too much for Levy and Spurs, who have set a limit as to what they are willing to pay for the tactician, with Bayern likely to dig their heels in.

Should Tottenham appoint Julian Nagelsmann?

With Tottenham now very unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, it is a surprise they are still being viewed as an option for a manager on Nagelsmann's level, so they should bite the bullet when it comes to the compensation.

Hailed as "elite" by members of the media, the young coach has experience winning trophies, having won three with Bayern, while he became the youngest manager to ever reach the Champions League semi-finals during his time with RB Leipzig.

Spurs are in dire need of a modern manager with fresh ideas, having become accustomed to defensive football under Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, and Nagelsmann is known for his forward-thinking style of play.

The former Leipzig manager seems to be keen on the Tottenham job, and Levy cannot afford to pass up the opportunity to bring him to north London.