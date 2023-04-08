Tottenham Hotspur have cemented Julian Nagelsmann as their top managerial target to replace Antonio Conte, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Who could Tottenham appoint as manager?

Tottenham have been linked with a whole host of potential new managers, with Nagelsmann said to have been on the agenda for a while now, and Football Insider report Harry Kane could be tempted to stay if the German is appointed.

However, he is not Spurs' only option, as chairman Daniel Levy absolutely loves recently-sacked Chelsea boss Graham Potter, while a meeting has also been held with former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be pushing for a reunion, however the Evening Standard report the Argentine is yet to be contacted about the idea of a potential return, despite being available without compensation, having left his role as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Football Insider are now reporting that Tottenham have cemented Nagelsmann as their number one target, and they are happy to wait until summer to appoint him, meaning Cristian Stellini would take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

The Lilywhites are said to be huge admirers of the 35-year-old, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to win the race for his signature this summer, at which point he will be prepared to return to management.

However, Spurs are not the only Premier League club interested, as Chelsea also have the former Bayern boss on their shortlist.

Should Tottenham appoint Julian Nagelsmann?

It is still unclear whether Tottenham will be able to compete for the young manager this summer, as it has been reported he is concerned it could damage his career if he makes the move to north London.

However, if Levy does manage to lure him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Bundesliga-winning tactician would be an excellent appointment, having built an RB Leipzig side that was able to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Given that Spurs do not have the financial power of the likes of Manchester City, having the ability to recruit the right players and build a squad is a vital quality any new manager must possess.

Not only that, but there are indications Nagelsmann could bring an exciting brand of football back to Tottenham, being hailed as a "pure innovator" by members of the media, which would be a very welcome sight for sections of the Spurs faithful, given that Antonio Conte developed a reputation for playing "boring football".