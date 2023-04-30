Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for RCD Mallorca attacking midfielder Kang-in Lee, who is also being targeted by Atletico Madrid, according to recent reports from Spain.

Which midfielders could Tottenham sign?

Tottenham are searching for a new attacking midfielder, and they are said to be leading the race for Leicester City's James Maddison, despite the fact they do not have a permanent manager, as ENIC are dead-set on signing the 26-year-old.

Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer is also being monitored by Spurs for a potential summer move, having impressed since he arrived in the Premier League, and Bayern Munich would be willing to sanction his departure for £30m this summer.

The Lilywhites are assessing some other options who would be able to play in a more defensive role, with Manuel Ugarte said to be of interest amid his uncertain future at Sporting CP, while they are also ready to swoop for Fulham's Joao Palhinha.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are in pole position for Lee, having recently joined the chase for the attacking midfielder, although they will face competition from elsewhere.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the South Korean; however, Spurs hold a key advantage in the race for his signature, as unlike Atletico, they would not have to sell players in order to fund a move for the 22-year-old.

The Mallorca star has a release clause of €30m (£26.5m) included in his contract, but his current club could let him leave for a lower amount, and they would be willing to accept the inclusion of players as part of the deal.

Should Tottenham sign Kang-in Lee?

Hailed as "exquisite" by members of the media, the maestro is remarkable with the ball at his feet, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and in the 94th for progressive carries (as per FBref).

The South Korea international has recorded a solid five goals and five assists in La Liga this year, which is a respectable total given that Mallorca are a mid-table side, while he is extremely versatile having featured across the frontline.

Considering his current club would be willing to let him leave for less than £26.5m, Lee could be a very shrewd acquisition for Tottenham this summer, and they should continue to monitor his performances for the remainder of the season.