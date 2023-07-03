Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is an admirer of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

Are Tottenham signing a winger this summer?

Tottenham have now struck a deal to sign former Fulham loanee Manor Solomon on a five-year contract, having agreed personal terms with the Israel international, who was available on a free transfer after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

Spurs have also completed the signing of Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal, with the 23-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year contract, meaning Postecoglou has already strengthened considerably in wide areas in the current window.

As such, it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites are keen to bring in any additional wingers, however they have now been linked with a move for Mitoma, who made a name for himself with his fantastic performances for Brighton in the 2022-23 campaign.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the Japan international has caught the eye of a number of unnamed clubs, and Postecoglou is said to be an admirer, in light of the three years he spent managing in the J-League.

At the moment, there is no indication that Tottenham are set to make a move for the 26-year-old anytime soon, however he is liked by Postecoglou, which hints a move is not out of the question given the boss' success with Japanes signings at Celtic, where the likes of Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi were key to his high-intensity style.

Where would Kaoru Mitoma play for Spurs?

The Brighton star has most commonly been utilised as a left-winger throughout his career so far, however he has also demonstrated an aptitude for playing on the right on occasion, scoring four goals in the six games he's played in that area.

Last season, the Kawasaki-born ace managed to make an instant impact in the Premier League, recording seven goals and six assists in 33 top-flight appearances, while he also impressed during Brighton's run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

After his match-winning performance against Liverpool, getting on the scoresheet with a 92nd-minute goal to seal a 2-1 victory, the £10k-per-week winger was lauded as "magical" by GiveMeSport's Terry Flewers.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has also spoken highly of the former Kawasaki Frontale man, claiming that he has "big potential".

With Solomon and Kulusevski set to be at Postecoglou's disposal next season, the manager probably does not need to bring in any more signings in wide areas, but Mitoma should definitely be placed on the shortlist for a potential deal in the future.