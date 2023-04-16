Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez has been labelled "dreadful" by journalist Kevin Palmer, in the wake of his performance in the 3-2 defeat against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

What's the latest on Davinson Sanchez?

Sanchez was brought on as a first-half substitute for the injured Clement Lenglet on Saturday, but the defender suffered the ignominy of being taken off again just before the hour mark, with Arnaut Danjuma taking his place.

Interim manager Cristian Stellini insisted that it was a "tactical decision" to replace the centre-back so soon after coming on, as he wanted to "recover the game" by bringing on additional attacking options.

It was a bad day at the office for the defender, who was booed by Spurs fans for what they deemed to be an unacceptable performance, and members of the media were also quick to criticise him.

Taking to Twitter during the game, Palmer made it clear he thinks Tottenham will need to bring in better players if they are to stand any chance of competing for major honours, while he also appeared to take a swipe at Eric Dier.

The journalist said: "When you consider Tottenham paid £42million for Davinson Sanchez, he has to go down as one of their most expensive mistakes. A dreadful defender who has been on big money for SIX years. They will never succeed with such Dier players in their squad."

Should Tottenham sell Davinson Sanchez?

The 26-year-old struggled to get to grips with the game yesterday afternoon, receiving a 6.2 Sofascore match rating, the joint-lowest of any player, and in truth, he has been poor for the vast majority of the season.

Having made just 15 appearances in the Premier League this season, many of those coming as a substitute, the £65k-per-week Colombian has been a peripheral figure in the squad, despite Spurs having the seventh-worst defensive record in the league.

The inability to displace the likes of Clement Lenglet could be in part due to Sanchez's "awful decision-making" at times earlier on in the season, while in the recent trip to Everton he failed to win a single one of the three duels he contested, both on the ground and in the air.

If Spurs want to become Champions League regulars once again, they will need to bring in new reinforcements at centre-back this summer, as their defence has let them down on far too many occasions this season.