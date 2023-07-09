Tottenham Hotspur are among the main contenders to sign Borussia Monchenglacbach defender Ko Itakura, who is open to leaving the German club this summer, according to a report from Sky Sports.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham's next priority target is a centre-back, having held discussions over both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba, with talks over personal terms with the former's camp now at an advanced stage.

While Spurs have progressed in talks with the Wolfsburg defender, the same report claims that Tapsoba is seen as the more ready-made addition to Ange Postecoglou's defence, due to his ability on the ball, strength and acceleration.

That said, the Burkina Faso international's value is much higher than Van De Ven's, with the aforementioned report detailing that Bayer Leverkusen could look to hold out for a fee of around £50m this summer.

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo may be a more affordable option for the Lilywhites, with journalist Fabrice Hawkins previously claiming the Cottagers may sanction his departure for as little as €10m (£8.6m).

Sky Sports report that Itakura is now emerging as a target for Tottenham, however, there may be competition for his signature from Serie A champions Napoli, who are also named as one of the main contenders.

The centre-back is threatening to leave Monchengladbach this summer, despite only joining the club in the summer of 2022, with reporter Florian Plettenberg adding:

"Itakura is open to a change. I hear that very clearly."

The Japan international is a player that Postecoglou knows well from the time he spent at Yokohama F Marinos, having also attempted to sign him for Celtic in the summer of 2021.

Who is Ko Itakura?

The 26-year-old made his first-team breakthrough with Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale, before eventually completing a £1m move to Manchester City, however, he failed to make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola's side.

Instead, the Yokohama-born defender spent time out on loan at Schalke, subsequently joining Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of around £4.5m last summer, despite interest from the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham.

Having made it clear he would consider leaving, the former Man City man may finally get his chance to play in the Premier League, with Tottenham very much in the mix for his signature, and he could be a solid acquisition for Postecoglou.

Former Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke praised the £25k-per-week defender last season, saying:

"Ko Itakura is another important player for us. He is a top character and has become a leading figure, despite only being here a short time. He has been outstanding so far and long may it continue."

Last season, the Monchengladbach ace averaged a 7.01 SofaScore match rating in the Bundesliga, the fourth-highest figure in the squad, and he ranks in the 95th percentile for blocks completed per 90 over the past year.

Itakura is also a versatile player, who is capable of playing in defensive midfield, indicating he could potentially slot in for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who faces an uncertain future in north London, and by the looks of things, a move for Itakura is one to watch.