Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been in close contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal for Kylian Mbappe, according to a recent report from MARCA.

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe's future?

Mbappe has not been included in PSG's squad for their upcoming pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, with the French side making it clear that no player is more important than the club, and his future now appears to be in major doubt.

The 24-year-old seemingly has his sights set on a move to Real Madrid, with the same report detailing that he is prepared to sit out the entire 2023-24 campaign to seal a move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer, but the Spanish side are not the only potential suitors.

Saudi Arabian side Al HIlal are one of the clubs interested in signing the Frenchman, having already made contact with PSG to discuss a deal, with other reports claiming they have offered him an eye-watering £173.2m deal to join the club.

According to a report from MARCA, a whole host of Premier League clubs are also interested in signing the PSG star, including Manchester United, who would be keen on completing a deal regardless of whether they are taken over by Qatari owners.

Chelsea are also named as potential suitors, however their very delicate financial situation is currently being watched by UEFA, and they need to sell more players to balance the books before they can think about pursuing a move for the France international.

Spurs are one of the other Premier League clubs given a mention, with Levy allegedly having been in close contact with the PSG owners for quite some time, because the French champions were one of the teams to ask about Harry Kane.

Who is Kylian Mbappe signing for?

A move to Saudi Arabia would certainly raise a few eyebrows, however it could be hard to resist a package of £172.3m, with a number of other European players being tempted by a move to the up-and-coming Saudi Pro League this summer.

However, Real Madrid reportedly hold all the cards in the race to sign the former AS Monaco man, who has already made his mind up about moving to the Spanish capital, with an agreement already said to be in place.

As such, a move to Tottenham does not seem like a likely eventuality, particularly considering they do not have European football of any description on offer next season, which is likely to make it very difficult to lure the £1.2m-per-week superstar.

Of course, if Levy did somehow manage to pull off a deal for the attacker, he would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to the squad, in light of his performances for both club and country over the past few years.

Lauded as "unbelievable" by Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is already PSG's all-time leading goalscorer, having found the back of the net on 212 occasions for the French champions, and he now has 12 goals to his name at the World Cup.