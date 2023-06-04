Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a move for Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who could follow Ange Postecoglou to north London, according to a recent report.

Which strikers could Tottenham sign?

Harry Kane's future at Tottenham remains very much up in the air, with talkSPORT reporting Real Madrid have identified the 29-year-old as a target to replace the outgoing Karim Benzema, while Manchester United are also interested.

As such, Spurs may be tasked with finding a suitable replacement for the England captain, and they have been linked with a move for AS Roma's Tammy Abraham, although the likes of Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool are also in the mix.

Competition for Abraham's signature will be fierce, so the Lilywhites could look at signing Lille's Jonathan David, having previously been linked with a move for the Canadian, or even Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson.

Furuhashi is now emerging as a potential option from north of the border, with The Sun reporting that manager-elect Postecoglou is ready to raid Celtic for the striker, who Tottenham view as a possible long-term replacement for Kane.

Spurs are eager for the Australian to bring the forward with him, and they are prepared to pay as much as £25m-£30m to secure his signature, although other Premier League clubs also have him in their sights. If Postecoglou, who is waiting to talk to Spurs, agrees to take over in north London, it would vastly increase their chances of winning the race for the Japanese marksman.

Who is Kyogo Furuhashi?

The 28-year-old started his professional career with Japanese side FC Gifu, registering 35 goal contributions in 71 appearances for the club, but he has really started to make a name for himself with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

With 27 goals to his name, the Japan international was the top scorer in the Scottish top flight this season, averaging 1.04 goals per 90, and playing a major role for The Hoops en-route to their second league title on the spin.

While he has performed very well north of the border, success in Scotland does not always guarantee a player will hit the ground running in the Premier League, and there are question marks over whether he would be an adequate replacement for Kane.

Of course, whoever Tottenham sign is unlikely to hit the heights the Englishman did last season, scoring 30 league goals, however, they could be better off signing a player who is proven in a major European league.

As a back-up option, Furuhashi may well be an astute signing for Spurs, having been hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, but he should not be brought in as an out-and-out replacement for Kane.