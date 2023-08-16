Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed whether they will be able to bring him in as a replacement for Harry Kane...

Are Tottenham signing a striker?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be scouring the transfer market after Kane's move to Bayern Munich, with Gent's Gift Orban and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku considered to be two of his main targets.

Spurs also made an enquiry about Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, but the club's CEO, Paul Barber, has now declared there is no chance of him leaving this summer, saying: “In Evan’s case, it’ll be in at least five years’ time!"

After doing their homework on their top targets, the Lilywhites are poised to make a move soon, with Richarlison not viewed as a "long-term" solution to lead the line, and Jacobs has now given an overview of their potential options.

The journalist has now suggested that Lukaku may no longer be a key target for Tottenham, saying:

"Spurs must now find a replacement (for Kane). Talk of that being Romelu Lukaku has been dismissed.

"Before Fabio Paratici left Spurs, the most likely target if Kane left was Lille’s Jonathan David. An approach still can’t be ruled out. Spurs also like Lautaro Martinez, but Inter simply don’t want to sell.

"There was never any substance in a swap deal between Kylian Mbappe and Kane prior to the England striker’s move to Bayern. PSG did explore Kane, though, but they knew he preferred Bayern."

How many goals has Lautaro Martinez scored?

If Inter decide to soften their stance and listen to offers for their striker, he could be a great signing for Tottenham, given that he has been prolific for the Italian side in the Serie A and the Champions League, and he regularly scores for Argentina.

In a total of 238 games for Inter Milan, the Argentine has scored 102 goals, including ten in the Champions League, while he has also scored 21 goals in 48 games for his national side, proving himself as a top player.

The £184k-per-week forward also has other strengths to his game, ranking in the 83rd percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and he is not afraid to pitch in defensively, placing in the 98th percentile for interceptions.

Lauded as "absolutely incredible" by members of the media, Martinez could be a top signing for Tottenham, but it does not seem likely he will leave this summer, unless he pushes for a move, given that he is contracted until the summer of 2026.

It is vital that Postecoglou brings in a replacement for Kane before the transfer window shuts, so it is not worthwhile pursuing a player who is unlikely to be available, and he needs to move on to other targets.

Jacobs mentions that Spurs could still target Jonathan David, and the Canadian could also be a fantastic signing, having scored 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games for Lille last season.