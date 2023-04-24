Tottenham Hotspur are very interested in signing Rennes defender Loic Bade as a summer signing for any eventual new permanent manager.

Which Tottenham players could leave this summer?

Despite Tottenham's dugout woes, with Cristian Stellini replaced by Ryan Mason today, they are advancing in talks with Barcelona about signing Clement Lenglet permanently, while Eric Dier is set to be offered a new contract.

There is also likely to be some departures, however, as journalist Dean Jones claims Ivan Perisic isn't "enjoying" his time with Spurs, having been linked with a return to Inter Milan, while Harry Kane's future remains in doubt.

Japhet Tanganga was linked with a move elsewhere during the January window, and having failed to break into the starting XI, the 24-year-old could depart, alongside Davinson Sanchez, who Alasdair Gold claims has been open to leaving for years.

Tanganga and Sanchez leaving would open up space in the squad for a new centre-back, and Spanish sources have now reported (via The Boy Hotspur) that Tottenham would be interested in signing Bade.

Signing the Frenchman is said to be one of the Lilywhites' "main objectives" in the summer transfer window, however Sevilla have the option to sign him for €10m (£8.8m), which they are keen to do.

Spurs certainly have the requisite funds to match that bargain figure, and the 23-year-old could be attracted by a move to north London instead, considering Sevilla are not enjoying their best season in La Liga.

Should Tottenham sign Loic Bade?

The defender has been a mainstay in the Sevilla backline since arriving on loan in January, making 13 appearances in La Liga, and he is ranked as the joint-third best performing player in the squad, with an average Sofascore rating of 6.98.

In recent weeks, the 6 foot 3 colossus has really started to find his form, showing that he has a keen eye for goal by scoring against Valencia and Manchester United, while also helping his side keep clean sheets in both matches.

Against Man United, the £27k-per-week centre-back was particularly impressive, making the most clearances, and the joint-highest amount of tackles of any Sevilla player, displaying he has what it takes to perform against one of the Premier League's best sides.

Bade is not the proven top level centre-back that Tottenham require, as he is yet to estabish himself at one of Europe's top clubs, but he could still be a nice back-up option to have, especially considering he is likely to be available for a bargain fee.