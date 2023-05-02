Tottenham Hotspur have identified Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer as a priority target for the summer transfer window, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

It has recently emerged that Tottenham will be one of the sides competing for Gabri Veiga's signature this summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City also interested in the Celta Vigo star, who has a buy-out clause of £35m.

The Daily Mail have also reported that Spurs have been keeping an eye on Majer for a potential summer swoop, with Rennes open to letting him leave, but there is set to be a great deal of competition for his signature.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have also taken a strong interest in the Croatian, with the Daily Mail detailing he is looking to leave his current club this summer, potentially opening the door for a move to north London.

According to reports from Spain (via The Boy Hotspur), the Lilywhites have stepped up their interest in the midfielder, and they now view him as a priority target for the summer transfer window.

The report explains he would be a great fit for Tottenham's style of play, as they have been looking for a creative midfielder for quite some time, with the 25-year-old fitting the bill.

Should Tottenham sign Lovro Majer?

It may be a little alarming that the Croatia international is not currently getting much game time with Rennes, quite often being utilised as a substitute, however it is difficult to understand why Bruno Genesio is not starting him more often.

The £26k-per-week maestro is a real threat going forward, ranking in the 95th percentile for shot-creations actions per 90 in the past year, and in the 94th for non-penalty goals in the same timeframe, highlighting his attacking prowess.

Having been hailed "simply phenomenal" by football scout Jacek Kulig, it is no wonder the former Dinamo Zagreb man is eager to leave Rennes this summer, and he could be a really shrewd signing for Spurs, if he is able to reignite his form from the 2021-22 season.

The Zagreb-born midfielder averaged just under a goal contribution every other game in Ligue 1 last season, weighing in with six goals and eight assists in 29 appearances.

However, Spurs should continue with James Maddison as their priority target, given that he has already proven himself in the Premier League, picking up nine goals and seven assists in 25 games this term.