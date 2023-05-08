Tottenham Hotspur hold a concrete interest in Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti, while they could also target the Serie A side's sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

There are conflicting reports about who Tottenham's number one manager target is, as it has recently been reported that chairman Daniel Levy is ready to green light a move for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

That would suggest Julian Nagelsmann has fallen down the list of priorities, despite Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming Levy is "pushing" to appoint the German, who is set for "more talks" with the north London club.

Many of the coaches Spurs have recently been linked with have been young, up-and-coming managers, with Ruben Amorim also in the picture, which is why the recent reports about Spalletti may come as a little bit of a surprise.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), the Lilywhites hold a concrete interest in the 64-year-old, with his future at Napoli uncertain, despite the fact his contract has recently been extended until 2024. Spurs are said to have a number of targets on their list, and they are keen on the Napoli boss, but they are not the only club interested.

Chelsea and PSG are also keen on the Italian, while Tottenham could also consider a move for Napoli's sporting director, Giuntoli, having recently had contacts with the 51-year-old, who could be brought in to replace Fabio Paratici.

Should Tottenham appoint Spalletti?

It is no wonder the Certaldo-born coach is being targeted by a number of top European clubs, as he has recently led Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990, doing so with four games left to spare, after a remarkable campaign.

Hailed as an "elite football coach" by members of the media, the 4-3-3 attacking manager has won nine trophies throughout his career, however it must be noted the vast majority of that success was quite some time ago.

Prior to leading Napoli to their recent Scudetto, the last trophy the veteran manager won was the Russian Premier League with Zenit St Petersburg in 2012, while he has also never managed in England, so his appointment would undoubtedly be a risk.

Given that Tottenham are said to want a young and progressive manager, it would probably be wise to steer clear of Spalletti this summer, despite his achievements with Napoli.