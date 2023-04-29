Tottenham Hotspur could look at appointing Luis Enrique as their next manager, with the coach among the remaining candidates to take over at the end of the season, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Who will Tottenham appoint as manager?

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham have compiled a four-man shortlist of managers, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said to be their top target, although his wage demands could prove to be a huge obstacle.

However, Spurs are now said to be losing faith they will be able to appoint the German for the 2023/24 campaign, as he wants his next project to have a squad capable of instant success, which he does not believe would be the case in north London.

As such, chairman Daniel Levy may need to turn his attentions elsewhere, having recently been linked with a move for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, while Maurizio Sarri has also emerged as a potential option.

Despite the recent setback in Tottenham's pursuit of Nagelsmann, The Athletic report the 35-year-old is among the remaining candidates to take over as manager, alongside Enrique.

The Spaniard has also made it past the first stage, with Spurs recently narrowing down their list of targets, however they are still yet to make a concrete breakthrough in talks with any manager.

Before they appoint a new head coach, it is detailed Levy may be keen to appoint a new director of football to replace the outgoing Fabio Paratici.

Should Tottenham appoint Luis Enrique?

Hailed as a "genius" by members of the media, there are some indications the 52-year-old would be a shrewd appointment for Spurs, given his previous success, winning nine trophies, including the Champions League, as manager of Barcelona.

That said, while winning the Champions League is always a remarkable feat, it must be noted he was in charge of a star-studded Barca side, and he has not enjoyed a great deal of success elsewhere.

The Gijon-born tactician was sacked by Spain after their elimination from the 2022 World Cup at the round of 16 stage, while he has also not managed at club level since 2017, and he's never took charge of a team outside of Spain.

As such, it would be a risk for Tottenham to appoint Enrique, and they could be better off avoiding a big-name manager, given that Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho were both unsuccessful in north London.