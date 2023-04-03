Tottenham Hotspur could move for Brendan Rodgers to replace Antonio Conte as manager, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

Who could be the next Tottenham manager?

There have been several managers linked to replace Conte at Tottenham, although reports have suggested that Julian Nagelsmann is "not an option" for the north London club, having recently left Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Initial reports indicated that Mauricio Pochettino would "100%" be willing to return to his former club, however, the Argentine now appears to be out of the running, as he is looking to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid manager at the end of the season.

As such, Spurs may have to consider options such as Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who is said to be a leading contender for the role, as well as Luis Enrique, and the former Spain manager would be available without having to pay any compensation.

Taking to Twitter in the wake of Leicester City's decision to sack Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, Jacobs claimed that he could be an option for Tottenham, as he is held in high regard by the chairman. The reporter said:

"It wouldn't surprise me if Spurs consider Rodgers despite his record with Leicester this season. Although other candidates, Rodgers has always been admired by Daniel Levy."

Should Tottenham appoint Brendan Rodgers?

There will be understandable concern about appointing the Northern Irishman, given that he leaves Leicester 19th in the Premier League table, one point from safety with 10 games to go, however he has also enjoyed a great deal of success with the Foxes.

Gary Lineker has suggested the 50-year-old will "always be remembered fondly" by Leicester fans for what he achieved during his time there, most notably winning the 2020-21 FA Cup, also leading them to back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

In the wake of his recent sacking, West Ham United boss David Moyes hailed the FA Cup-winner as "superb", however Spurs can most likely attract better options, with more experience managing at the very highest level.

With Nagelsmann out of work, there should still be an opportunity to tempt the 35-year-old, who is considered Tottenham's first-choice manager target, however they will need to have a very strong end to the Premier League season, to ensure they are able to offer Champions League football.